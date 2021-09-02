4th Test: Indian players wear black armbands in Paranjape's honour

London, Sep 2 The Indian cricket team is sporting black armbands on the first day of the fourth Test against England at The Oval in honour of renowned cricket coach Vasudeo Paranjape, fondly known as Vasoo Paranjape.

"The Indian Cricket Team is sporting black armbands today to honour the demise of Shri Vasudev Paranjape (sic). #TeamIndia," read the tweet from the BCCI with a picture of the Indian team wearing the black armbands while standing for the national anthem.

The gesture was lauded by his son Jatin Paranjape. "Paranjape family is very touched by this gesture [three prayer emojis]," read his tweet.

Paranjape, whose son Jatin played four ODIs for India and had served as national selector recently, was the captain of Dadar Union Cricket Club and had captained former Indian batting mainstays Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar.

Paranjape represented Mumbai and Baroda, and played 29 first-class matches, scoring 785 runs. But he was more revered as a coach in the cricketing circles. From Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar to Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Rohit Sharma, Paranjape touched everyone's lives with his mentorship.

