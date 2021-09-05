4th Test: KL Rahul fined 15% of match fees for showing dissent

London, Sep 5 Indian opener KL Rahul has been fined 15 per cent of his match fees for showing dissent towards the umpires. Rahul was dismissed four runs short of his half-century on day three of the fourth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday.

"Rahul was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to 'showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an International Match'. One demerit point will also be added to Rahul's disciplinary record as it was his first offence in a 24-month period," said a release by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday.

The incident happened on the last ball of the 34th over in the first session when Rahul edged a James Anderson delivery behind to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow on 46.

After an initial not-out call, the decision was overturned after a review from the England players, with replays showing an edge off the bat.

Rahul wasn't happy with the decision, pointing towards the back pad and shaking his head while walking back to the pavilion.

The decision was made by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough, and match referee Chris Broad. Rahul accepted the charges levelled by the officials and therefore, there was no need of a formal hearing.

At stumps on day three, India are 270/3 and lead by 171 runs with Virat Kohli (22 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (9 not out) at the crease. Rohit Sharma made 127 and added 153 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara (61) to make it India's day at The Oval.

