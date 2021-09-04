4th Test: Pitch invader Jarvo arrested after collision with Bairstow

London, Sep 4 Pitch invader Jarvo, with real name as Daniel Jarvis, was arrested on Friday after a collision on the field with England batsman Jonny Bairstow during day two of the fourth Test at The Oval on Friday. It was the third time that Jarvo ran onto the cricket field in the ongoing Test series after Lord's and Headingley.

Jarvis, a self-styled YouTube prankster with 127,000 subscribers on his channel named "Jarvo69 aka BMWJarvo", ran on the cricket field with ball in hand from the Vauxhall End in the 34th over of England's innings in the first session. He was trying to bowl to Ollie Pope but crashed into Bairstow at non-strikers end. Bairstow was visibly furious and tried to keep Jarvo away from himself.

The act by Jarvo was met with boos from the spectators. Jarvo was eventually escorted off the field by security staff at the stadium. Post this, Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen having conversations with umpires Alex Wharf and Richard Illingworth. The assault allegation is related to a tussle with security staff rather than the collision with Bairstow.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at the Oval Cricket Ground on Friday, 3 September. He remains in custody at a south London police station," said the Metropolitan Police on Friday.

In Headingley, Jarvo entered the pitch wearing pads, helmet and a bat. This led to the Yorkshire County Club banning him from entering the stadium for lifetime. At Lord's, he had entered the outfield posing as an Indian bowler.

"Any pitch invasion is completely unacceptable. The ECB and our host venues do not tolerate any such behaviour which risks the safety of players, officials and staff. The ECB works closely with all our venues to share information and enhance their security operation," said a spokesperson from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

