75th I-Day: Always worn with pride the India flag on my helmet, says Sachin Tendulkar

Extending greetings on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday said he always wore the India flag on his cricket helmet with pride.

Tendulkar said the flag of India always reminded him why he stepped on the field.

"I have always worn the flag on my helmet with pride and it always reminded me why I stepped on the field. Wish a very Happy 75th #IndependenceDay to all the Indians across the globe. Jai Hind!" Tendulkar tweeted.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman urged everyone to pay respects to the "great Freedom Fighters" who fought laid the foundation for India's Independence.

"As we celebrate our 75th Independence Day, let's pay our respects to our great Freedom Fighters who fought bravely and laid the foundation for our independence. May the Indian tricolour always fly high. Jai Hind....Happy #IndependenceDay," Laxman tweeted.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday remembered the "valiant struggle" of all the freedom fighters.

"On our 75th Independence Day, remembering the valiant struggle of all those who fought for the independence of our great nation Folded hands Freedom is precious, let's respect and enjoy it responsibly. Jai Hind," Yuvraj Singh.

The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence, amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor