Aaron Finch ruled out of Bangladesh tour due to knee injury

The Australian team were dealt with a major blow ahead of the Bangladesh tour with regular skipper Aaron Finch ruled out due to knee injury. Finch is likely to undergo surgery on his right knee after he gets out of his mandatory two-week quarantine, which he will begin following a marathon journey home from Barbados. Finch suffered a knee injury while practising in the build-up to the T20Is against West Indies, which he aggravated in the fifth game of that series. He hasn't featured in either of the two completed ODIs with the tour set to culminate with the deciding one-dayer at Bridgetown, Barbados on Monday.

The management is not taking risk with injury keep in mind the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup which will be held in UAE in a couple of months. "I'm extremely disappointed to be heading home," Finch said on Sunday (July 25). "This was considered the best course of action rather than travelling to Bangladesh, not being able to play and losing that recovery time. I will have the surgery if required and start the recovery process ahead of the World Cup." In Finch's absence, Alex Carey will captain the side in the final ODI in West Indies while a new T20 captain will be named over the course of time. Matthew Wade is likely to take over the captaincy for the Bangladesh series. Australia are set to fly out of Barbados on Wednesday with the five-match T20I series in Dhaka set to begin from 3rd August

