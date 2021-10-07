Abhimanyu Mithun retires from international cricket

Abhimanyu Mithun has announced his retirement from first-class cricket after 12 seasons. The Karnataka pacer played four Tests (nine wickets) and five ODIs (three wickets), with both his international debuts coming in 2010.Mithun played 103 first-class matches and bagged 338 wickets at an average of 26.63. He also featured in 96 List A matches and 74 T20 games to pick 205 wickets in the two formats.

Mithun, while announcing his decision, stressed he's taken this decision to pursue other avenues. "I have represented my country at the highest level and will always be my highest achievement," he said in a statement. "The joy and the pride from it is something I'll cherish throughout my career." Cricket is a universal game and I believe in finishing at the highest level. So I had to take this decision and seek better opportunities for myself and my family around the world. I am also clear that Karnataka has abundant fast bowling of talent and they would miss out opportunities at the right time if I prolong my career."

