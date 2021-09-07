After 8 years together, Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee announce divorce

One of India's most stylish cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee have parted ways after eight years of marriage. Dhawan married Ayesha, in 2012 and adopted her two daughters from her previous marriage. The couple has a son named Zoravar. Ayesha broke the news on her new Instagram page named ‘Aesha Mukerji’



Ayesha is originally from West Bengal but moved to Australia when she was 8-years-old. She is also a trained kickboxer and a sports fanatic. 46-year-old Ayesha was married to an Australian businessman in the past. With him, she had welcomed their first child in 2000 and named her Aliyah. And she gave birth to another daughter named Rhea in 2005. Shikhar Dhawan recently, captained India in the white ball series against Sri Lanka. The Delhi opener will next be seen in the second phase of IPL 2021 which will commence in UAE from September 15.

