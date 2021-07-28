After Krunal Pandya, eight players ruled out of Sri Lanka series due to COVID-19 scare

The Indian team in Sri Lanka has been dealt with a major blow as eight players of Indian team, who were in close contact with Krunal Pandya, won’t be available for the entire T20 series; this even includes captain Shikhar Dhawan. According ‘Sports Tak,’ these players will be kept in isolation and won’t be available for the rest of the series which means the team management will have task to assemble a proper playing XI. India are 1-0 up but the list of players which are among the ‘close contact, include, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan.

The list also contains the name of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav. This effectively ends BCCI’s plans to send the duo to England as a back-up. Meanwhile, SLC has moved Krunal Pandya to a separate hotel after the whole Indian team returned Covid-19 negative in an RT-PCR test which was conducted late last night. According to Cricbuzz, Pandya has been moved to Mount Lavinia hotel, but the entire team has remained in Colombo. “Yes, who have moved Krunal to an intermediate care hotel Mount Lavinia," confirmed SLC secretary Mohan de Silva. “Hopefully the match could be played today," Cricbuzz quoted a top SLC official as saying. “Yes, who have moved Krunal to an intermediate care hotel Mount Lavinia," confirmed SLC secretary Mohan de Silva. “Hopefully the match could be played today," Cricbuzz quoted a top SLC official as saying. The India squad will leave Sri Lanka on July 30 but Pandya will not be traveling; he will be quarantined and had to clear an RT-PCR before boarding a flight to India.