Ahead of World Cup, Ireland to play T20 series against UAE

Ireland will play a warm-up fixture against Scotland and a three-match Twenty20 International series against UAE leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup. "The fixtures were officially announced by the Emirates Cricket Board this morning as part of the 'DafaNews Summer T20 Blast' - a series of fixtures between 5-10 October involving UAE, Ireland, Scotland, Namibia and Papua New Guinea. Emirates Cricket Board will confirm broadcast details of the series shortly," a media release read.

Ireland will leave for the UAE tomorrow, and will undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine in their hotel before being able to train. Post the three T20Is against UAE, Ireland will play Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh in the official T20 World Cup warm-up matches before starting the qualifying leg of the tournament where they are grouped alongside Namibia, Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Ireland recently, announced a 18 member squad for the T20 world cup which includes veteran players like Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, and George Dockrell.