Ajaz Patel scalps four as NZ defeat B'desh in third T20I by 52 runs

Spinner Ajaz Patel's four-wicket haul helped New Zealand defend 128 and defeat Bangladesh by 52 runs in the third T20I of the five-match series here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

With this win, New Zealand registered their first win of the series and the five-game series stands at 2-1 in favour of Bangladesh. The fourth T20I will now be played on Wednesday.

Chasing 129, no Bangladesh batter got going and the top-scorer was Mushfiqur Rahim as he played a knock of 20 runs. The Bangladesh innings folded inside 19.4 overs.

Apart from Ajaz, Cole McConchie scalped three wickets while Rachin Ravindra, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Colin de Grandhomme took one wicket each.

Earlier, Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell played knocks of 36 and 30 respectively as New Zealand posted a total of 128/5 in the allotted twenty overs.

For Bangladesh, Saifuddin took two wickets while Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, and Mahmudullah took one wicket each.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 128/5 (Henry Nicholls 36, Tom Blundell 30, Saifuddin 2-28); Bangladesh 76 all out (Mushfiqur Rahim 20, Liton Das 15, Ajaz Patel 4-16).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor