Akila Dananjaya named in SL's final 15 for World Cup

Sri Lanka on Sunday announced the final 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC men's T20 World Cup. Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando and Akila Dananjaya have been included in the final squad by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC)."The following 15 member final squad was selected by the Cricket Selection Committee to take part in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, which will be played in UAE and Oman from 17th October to 14th November 2021," SLC said in a statement.

Last month, Mahela Jayawardene was appointed as the consultant of the Sri Lankan squad for the first round of the 2021 T20 World Cup.Sri Lanka will play in two ICC-organised World Cup warm-up games, on October 12 and 14 before commencing its T20 World Cup campaign. The major omissions from the squad are Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka, who were banned for a year for breaking the Covid-19 protocols on their tour of England in July.