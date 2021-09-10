Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza to officiate New Zealand-Pakistan ODI series

Elite panellist Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza of the international panel will umpire in the three ODIs between Pakistan and New Zealand to be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on September 17, 19 and 21.

Mohammad Javed will be the match referee for the ODIs as well as the five T20Is, which will be played from 25 September to 3 October. Javed is on the ICC's international panel of match referees, according to PCB.

"Aleem and Ahsan have been assigned on-field responsibilities for the ICC Men's World Cup Super League fixtures as DRS will not be available," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Apart from Aleem and Ahsan, who will also be involved in the T20Is, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi, Rashid Riaz and Shozab Raza will also share umpiring responsibilities in the matches to be played in Lahore. Asif, Rashid and Shozab are on the ICC's international panel of umpires.

New Zealand will lock horns with Pakistan in three-match ODI series from September 17 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the New Zealand series. Nawaz has been quarantined as per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) COVID-19 protocols.

All other squad members of Pakistan have tested negative and the national side will hold a training session as scheduled on Friday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The New Zealand side will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday for three ODIs and five T20Is, which will be played from September 17 to October 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

