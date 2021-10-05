All-rounder Anna Peterson retires from international cricket

New Zealand allrounder Anna Peterson has announced her retirement from international cricket. She played 65 matches in that period, including 32 ODIs and 33 T20Is. She claimed a combined 45 wickets across both formats in international cricket, with a best of 4 for 25.Peterson's best T20I bowling figures was 3 for 2 against Australia in Geelong in 2017. She claimed the first T20 international hat-trick by a New Zealand women's bowler in more than 20 years in that match with the first three balls of her spell. "I've loved every minute of playing for the White Ferns and representing New Zealand," said Peterson.

"A massive thanks has to go to my family, friends, coaches, teammates and all those who helped me throughout my international career. The White Ferns have a special team culture and I've been privileged to make some lifelong connections in the team while I've also enjoyed meeting and competing against players from across the globe." Despite quitting the international circuit at the age of 31, Peterson will continue playing domestic cricket where she will be representing Auckland Hearts. She will also be working at North Harbour Rugby as the Rugby Manager for Women and Girls."I still feel I have plenty to offer at the domestic level and I'm looking forward to suiting up for the Auckland Hearts again this season," she said. "As an experienced member of the Hearts, I'm enjoying giving back to the younger players and watching them embark on their own cricketing journeys." "On her day, Anna can hit the ball as far as anyone," Head Coach Bob Carter said. "She is a great team player and the younger Hearts players are lucky to have someone of her calibre around their environment helping the next generation grow as cricketers and people."

