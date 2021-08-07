Always let legends decide when to retire: Kaif congratulates Anderson

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Saturday congratulated England pacer James Anderson on becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Anderson dismissed India batsman KL Rahul on Friday, and as a result, he surpassed Anil Kumble to become the third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format.

"As a rule, always let legends decide when to retire... especially someone with a deadly late swing. #JimmyAnderson approaching 40 but has reached 621 & counting. Congrats on becoming the 3rd highest wicket-taker in test cricket," tweeted Kaif.

Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and spin legend Shane Warne are the top two wicket-takers in Tests with 800 and 708 scalps respectively.

Anderson has played the most number of Test matches for a pace bowler and he is England's most-capped Test player as well. In the first innings against India, the pacer went on to take four wickets.

India was bowled out for 278 in the first innings after the last wicket added 33 runs. Ollie Robinson picked five, while Anderson bagged four wickets. For India, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja registered half-centuries and bowlers added some crucial runs as the visitors took a lead of 95 runs in the first innings.

Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley scored 11* and 9* runs respectively before persistent rain forced play to be called off in Nottingham. England is still trailing by 70 runs in their second innings.

( With inputs from ANI )

