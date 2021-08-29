Amazing feeling to get Virat Kohli's wicket: Ollie Robinson

Leeds, Aug 29 England pace bowler Ollie Robinson, who took seven wickets during the third Test against India which the hosts won by an innings and 76 runs, has said that his dismissal of Virat Kohli on the morning of Day 4 was the most "amazing feeling", and the crowd applauding him an "unbelievable experience", which he would cherish for a long time to come.

"It was an amazing feeling, the crowd here were unbelievable. The noise when we got Kohli out was deafening, it was just an unbelievable experience and feeling to get that wicket," said the 27-year-old pace bowler, who, in only in fourth Test has become an integral part of England's attack.

It's been an amazing turnaround for Robinson who was being reviled three months back following the emergence of historical racist and sexist tweets when he was making his Test debut at Lord's against New Zealand in June. However, his superb showing against India at Headingley has given Robinson a hero's status and he could well be handed the new ball on England's Ashes tour later this year.

"It's off the back of quite a few hard, hard years. I've had to work hard to get here, so to get the rewards in the last four Test matches has been very pleasing," Robinson was quoted as saying by Daily Mail on Sunday.

On the historical of racist and sexist tweets which marred his debut Test and put a question mark on his cricketing career, Robinson said, "When you're performing, the scrutiny is off you a little bit. That's not to say it's not fresh in my memory. It's still something I'm trying to work on and make myself a better person.

"It was extra special to get a winning five-for for England at this ground as well," he said.

Robinson also praised his senior in the pace bowling department, James Anderson, saying, "Since I've come into the England environment he's sort of been one of my closest friends here really. I get on with him; I speak to him every day. To learn from him has been a bonus. I've not seen that [grumpy] side of him that others may see. It would be nice to open the bowling with Jimmy for the rest of the series. I feel like we dovetail quite well, we build pressure at both ends and we've got wickets with that."

