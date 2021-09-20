Ambati Rayudu’s X-ray clear, no fracture just a bad bruise reveals Stephen Fleming

CSK on Sunday registered a 20-run win over Mumbai Indians to register a 20 to jump to the top spot in the points table. However, the win was a bitter sweet one, as CSK is gripping with injuries to key players with one of them being Ambati Rayudu. Ambati Rayudu’s innings lasted only 3 balls for 0 runs after he had to return back to the dressing room, retired hurt by a blow on his elbow from a quick delivery by Adam Milne.

Speaking about Ambati Rayudu’s injury, Stephen Fleming said that the scans were clear but Rayudu developed a bad bruise due to getting hurt on his left elbow. “Rayudu’s X-Ray was clear, it was just a bad bruise at that stage and he lost little bit of grip. We feared that it might be broken but there is good news. Deepak Chahar’s was a cramp, we will check that, fingers crossed, they both will come through reasonably okay” said Fleming. CSK face Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on September 24 in Sharjah. Mumbai Indians go to Abu Dhabi to meet Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on September 23.

