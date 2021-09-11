Amelia Kerr opts out of WBBL to prioritise mental health

Amelia Kerr, the New Zealand leg spinner, has withdrawn from the upcoming season of the Women's Big Bash League to continue focus on mental health. Earlier, Kerr had opted out of New Zealand's tour of England and has now confirmed she still isn't ready to resume competitive cricket. "I am making really good progress and want to keep that going," Kerr said in a statement. "It's a tough decision as I love representing the Brisbane Heat and can't speak highly enough of the support team and players.

"I will be following the tournament with great interest and cheering the team on from New Zealand. "Ashley Noffke, the Brisbane Heat head coach, has backed Kerr's decision and said, "We have been in regular contact with Melie, her family and wider support network and fully understand and support the decision she has made," Noffke said. "She has been honest and brave with her decisions and the Heat will be ready and willing to assist her in the future, whether for a return to playing or simply as part of her Australian circle of friends and team-mates who will happily do what is best for her."

