Amy Hunter replaces Kavanagh in Ireland squad for T20 WC European qualifier

Cricket Ireland confirmed that 15-year-old Amy Hunter has been called up to the Ireland women's squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup European qualifier in Spain.

Hunter has replaced batter Shauna Kavanagh who had to withdraw from the Ireland squad after a positive COVID test.

Hunter made her international debut in May 2021 against Scotland and has two caps for Ireland to date.

Coming back to the competition, the tournament is slated to be played from August 26-31.

The qualifier, which is two steps away from the World Cup, will see France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Scotland, and Turkey all competing with France and Turkey taking part in an ICC women's event for the first time ever.

The qualifier will be played at La Manga Club in Spain in a round-robin format, with just the top team of the six participating countries progressing to the 2022 ICC women's World T20 qualifier tournament.

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (capt), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

