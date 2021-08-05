Anderson removes Kohli for golden duck, equals Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

England fast bowler James Anderson on Thursday became the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.

Anderson achieved the feat when he dismissed visitors' skipper Virat Kohli for a golden duck in the ongoing first Test against India.

With Kohli's wicket, Anderson equalled former Indian skipper Anil Kumble's record of 619 scalps in Test cricket.

Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and spin legend Shane Warne are the top two highest wickets takers in the Test with 800 and 708 scalps respectively.

Meanwhile, India suffered a collapse as they lost three quick wickets after the lunch break. India scored 125/4 in the first innings before bad light stopped the play.

Resuming Day 2 at 21/0, India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played cautiously and the duo saw off the first hour without a single hiccup. Both batsmen were looking set to make the English bowlers toil on the park.

Both batsmen mixed caution with aggression and they were about to see out the first session, but Rohit (36) went for a hook shot off the bowling of Ollie Robinson and ended up giving a simple catch to Sam Curran.

On Day one, Jasprit Bumrah scalped four while Mohammed Shami took three as India bundled out England for 183.



