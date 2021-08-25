Andrew Tye's opts out of IPL 2021, Rajasthan sign Tabraiz Shamsi as replacement player

Rajasthan Royals have signed South African legspinner and World No.1 T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi for the remainder of the IPL as replacement for Australian pacer Andrew Tye, the franchise announced on Wednesday (August 25).The left-arm chinaman bowler has 45 wickets in 39 T20Is. In the IPL, Shamsi has played four matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore where he returned 3 wickets in 2016. Shamsi also bagged seven wickets in five match for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

Tye pulled out of the tournament to spend time with his family following what has been a hectic season from one bio-bubble to another. "It is with great regret that I have to pull out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 with the Rajasthan Royals," Tye said in a statement. "It has been a long year for me which has kept me away from home for a lengthy period, and the disappointment of not making it to the World Cup squad has added to the dismay."Therefore, keeping my best interests in mind, I had to make this tough decision of staying at home and preparing myself mentally and physically for next year's T20 World Cup. I am gutted that I won't be able to rejoin the Royals family this year, but like all the fans out there, I will be cheering the team on," he added. Recently, Jos Buttler pulled out of IPL 2021, and RR announced Glenn Phillips as replacement.



