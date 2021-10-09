Andy Flower joins Afghanistan team as consultant

Kabul, Oct 9 Former Zimbabwe skipper, Andy Flower, has been named Afghanistan national cricket team's consultant for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from this month.

"We are delighted that Andy [Flower] has joined ACB. Andy has worked with a number of our players in various franchise competitions and his vast experience will be very beneficial and useful in helping the team in the World Cup," ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli said in a statement.

The 53-year-old has already joined the Afghan team bio-bubble.

The former left-handed batsman, who was also a wicketkeeper, had coached the England team from 2009 to 2014 and helped them win the ICC T20 World Cup 2010 in the West Indies.

Flower had played 63 Tests and 213 One-day Internationals for Zimbabwe before embarking on his coaching career. Apart from working with England, he has also had coaching stints with various franchises in the T20 leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League and The Hundred.

