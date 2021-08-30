Andy Flower turns down offer to replace Misbah-ul-Haq as Pakistan Head Coach

Former Zimbabwe wicket-keeper Andy Flower has declined the offer to coach the Pakistan cricket team citing busy schedule as the reason. Reports had stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted to replace Misbah-ul-Haq, who is the current coach of the Pakistan National team, with Flower, after Pakistan was beaten 1-2 by England in a three-match T20I series in July this year. The Zimbabwean veteran currently coaches the Multan Sultans (Pakistan Super League), Trent Rockets (The Hundred), Saint Lucia Kings (CPL), T10 side Delhi Bulls (Abu Dabhi T10 league) while also serving as the assistant coach to Indian Premier League’s side Punjab Kings.



The Pakistan Cricket Board are also considering the fact that ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled for October later this year, in UAE meaning it could be unlikely that Misbah would be replaced before the tournament. However, his future after the World Cup remains in doubt with Pakistan's Geo Super TV reporting that he is not on good terms with Ramiz Raja, who is tipped to be the next chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board after Ehsan Mani decided on not continuing as the chairman. Flower, stated to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he wants to be more involved with franchise cricket, and as a result, does not want to become the Head Coach of the Pakistan side. A veteran of Zimbabwe cricket, Flower, represented his country in 63 Tests, and 213 ODI matches. While he amassed 4794 runs in the whites at an excellent average of 51.55, he also plundered 6786 runs in the ODI format of the game at an average in excess of 35.