Anushka Sharma supports Virat Kohli's decision to quit T20 captaincy

After Virat Kohli's decision to quit as India's T20 captain, his wife, Anushka Sharma, has come out in his support. The actress is all hearts for his decision. . She shared Virat's post on social media and added a heart emoji to it. The couple is currently in Dubai with their baby girl, Vamika. On September 16, Virat Kohli confirmed that he will step down as India's T20I captain after the T20 World Cup in the UAE in October-November. However, he said that he will continue to lead India in Tests and ODI cricket. "I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian cricket team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the captain of the Indian cricket team. I couldn't have done without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who played for us to win (sic)," Virat Kohli said in a statement on social media.

Virat further wrote, "Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for the last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket. I have given everything to the team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward. Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussion with my close people, Ravi Bhai and also Rohit, who has been an essential part of the leadership group, I have decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October (sic)." He concluded his post saying, "I have also spoken to secretary Mr. Jay Shah and the president of the BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian cricket and the Indian team to the best of my ability (sic).India will begin the T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

