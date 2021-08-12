Ashwell Prince appointed full-time batting coach of Bangladesh cricket team

Ashwell Prince has resigned as head coach of South Africa's Western Province to take up a permanent role as batting coach of the Bangladesh men's national team. His present stint will be till the end of the 2022 men's T20I World Cup, to be played in Australia in October-November. Prince is the third South African in Bangladesh's current coaching set-up behind Russell Domingo and fielding coach Ryan Cook. The 44-year old is also a Level 3 coach who has coached the Cape Cobras and has served as the batting consultant for South Africa A as well as functioning as the A team's interim head coach.

Prince was initially roped in only for Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe on a interim basis but having received positive feedback from some of the players during the tour, the board decided to get the former South African on board on a full-time basis. Prince had joined the Bangladesh coaching staff alongside former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath, who was appointed spin-bowling coach until the T20 World Cup. Prince was not available for the just concluded home series against Australia but will be available during the upcoming home series against New Zealand. New Zealand will take on Bangladesh for five-match T20 series from September 1.

