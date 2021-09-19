AUS W v IND W: Visitors arrive in Mackay for first ODI

The Indian women's cricket team on Sunday arrived in Mackay for the upcoming first ODI against Australia on September 21.

"Touchdown Mackay #TeamIndia arrive in Mackay for the 1st #AUSvIND ODI," BCCI women wrote on its twitter handle.

Team India departed for Australia on August 28 and upon landing, every member of the touring party underwent mandatory 14-day hard quarantine.

India opening batter Smriti Mandhana has also said that her side loves playing against Australia as the ultra competitiveness of the Southern Stars rubs off on the Girls in Blue.

"We all love playing against Australia, because they are one of the best teams in the world and quite competitive. When it comes to Australia, you're a bit more pumped because the level of competitiveness of the Australian team just rubs off on us and we also start being extra competitive," Mandhana told The Scoop podcast, as reported by cricket.com.au.

"Australian wickets have a true bounce and I think everyone loves batting in Australia. No one will tell you they don't like batting in Australia. We are all just really happy to play cricket, whatever the quarantine period maybe," she added.

India and Australia had squared off in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2020, and it was Harmanpreet Kaur's side who came up short in the summit clash.

