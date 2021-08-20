Aussie pacer Nathan Ellis signs IPL deal,, after claiming hat-trick on debut

Australian pacer Nathan Ellis' has cracked an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract. The details are currently kept under wraps. According to cricket.com.au, there were a total of three IPL franchises that wanted to add 26-year-old Ellis to their team for the upcoming IPL 2021 UAE leg. However Ellis has agreed to play for a franchise on Thursday, but the name of the team hasn’t been revealed as of now. Ellis had failed to draw a bid from any of the 8 IPL franchises during the auction ahead of the start of the new season. As per the report by insidesport, Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to make a move for Ellis to replace Cummins, while the same could be said about Punjab Kings, who are set to play without Jhye and Meredith.

Furthermore, Rajasthan Royals could also emerge as suitors, with Jofra Archer ruled out of the tournament with an injury. Nathan Ellis will be joining the likes of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Daniel Sams, who have already played in the first phase of the tournament and are now expected to return to their franchises. Pat Cummins will miss phase two of IPL 2021 due to the impending birth of his first child but will play for Australia at the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, the second phase of IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin on September 19 with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

