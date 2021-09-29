Bangalore inch closer towards playoff after dominant victory over Rajasthan

The poor run for Rajasthan in the UAE leg of the IPL continued as Sanju Samson's side slumped to their third defeat in four games. After a cracking start by Lewis and Jaiswal, Royals failed to get a kick on as RCB bowlers choked the Royals batsman. In the second innings platform for Bangalore's 7 wicket win was laid by Kohli and Paddikal who came out all guns blazing. . Padikkal played one shot too many and fell to Mustafizur and Kohli followed him the very next over falling victim to Parag's direct-hit. Maxwell, coming on the back of a fifty, had a couple of close shaves early in his innings. However, RCB's costliest pick registered his second successive half century in the course of his innings.

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shahbaz Ahmed picked two wickets each as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restricted Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 149/9. Rajasthan Royals were 100 for 1 at one stage before RCB bowlers stole the show to script a comeback. Morris did try to slog few balls but Harshal Patel removed him in the last over. Harshal was the pick of the bowlers as he picked three wickets. Put into bat first, Rajasthan Royals got off to a solid start as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis smashed four fours and as many sixes in the first five overs.

Yashasvi departed for 31 in the ninth over as Dan Christian dismissed the opener. Lewis continued his onslaught and took the Royals to 100 in 11 overs. Lewis smashed his half-century in just 31 balls before George Garton removed him to give some hopes to RCB. However, Rajasthan Royals lost the plot in the second half. Skipper Sanju Samson started off well but couldn't continue his fine form while Mahipal Lomror departed after scoring just three runs. The Royals collapsed from 100/1 to 127/6 in five overs as Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia Lomror all departed for the single-digit scores.