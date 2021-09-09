Bangladesh announce 15-member squad ICC Men's T20 World Cup in UAE

BCB on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for next month's ICC Men's T20 World Cup which will be held in UAE.Experienced fast bowler Rubel Hossain was one notable omission as he was demoted to the reserves. Rubel wasn't considered despite being present in the squad for the home series against New Zealand.

The 31-year-old fast bowler, who has played 28 T20Is so far, last featured for the national side in this format in April this year in New Zealand. Mahmudullah will lead a strong contingent that just picked up series victories over Australia and New Zealand on home soil. Mahmud Ullah's team start their campaign on 18 October against Scotland in Group B of Round One, where they have also been drawn against Scotland and Papua New Guinea.

Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

Reserves: Aminul Islam, Rubel Hossain

