Bangladesh, opener Tamim Iqbal pulls out of 2021 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal has opted out of the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup to be played in the United Arab Emirates. The left-hander hasn’t played the 20-over format since the Tigers’ home series against Zimbabwe back in March 2020. In fact, since January 2019, the Chittagong-born cricketer has taken part in only three T20Is. ''As I did not play in the last 15 to 20 T20 matches, and whoever replaced me, I don't think it would be fair on them if I take their place," the southpaw said through a video message on Facebook. However, Tamim noted that he isn't retiring from the format. Tamim suffered a knee injury during the Test series against Sri Lanka in April. He subsequently missed the T20I series versus Zimbabwe and the home series against Australia. He is also not a part of the Bangladesh squad for the five-match T20I rubber versus New Zealand.

"I just called board president Papon bhai (Nazmul Hasan) and chief selector Nanno bhai (Minhajul Abedin) few minutes back and said that I don't think I should be playing in the World Cup and I am not available for it. I have taken that decision and I will stick to it. I am not retiring. It is just that I am not available for this World Cup. ''I think game-plan in one of the biggest reasons, because I am not playing this format for a long time and second... (knee) injury, but I don't think that is a big problem because I feel I will be okay before the World Cup," he added. Tamim is currently the second-highest run-scorer for the Tigers in T20Is. In 74 matches, the veteran has notched 1701 runs at an average of 24.65 with one century and seven half-centuries. He remains the only cricketer from Bangladesh to score a T20I ton. The ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman is scheduled to begin from October 17.

