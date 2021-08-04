Bangladesh to host New Zealand for five T20Is in September 2021

Bangladesh is set to host New Zealand for five T20Is between September 1 and 10 in the build-up of both the teams’ 2021 T20 World Cup preparations. All the fixtures will be played in Dhaka’s Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium behind closed doors. New Zealand will arrive in Dhaka on August 24 according to the itinerary released by the BCB. The visitors will play a warm-up game on August 29 before the opening game of the series on September 1. The series will conclude on September 10, just nine days before the resumption of the 2021 IPL in UAE.

The Asian Tigers are currently hosting Australia in a five-match series. New Zealand will be looking to make the most of the tour as well with conditions for the T20 World Cup expected to be similar to the that in Bangladesh. New Zealand last toured Bangladesh in 2013, when they drew Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka, and lost the ODIs 0-3, before winning the solitary T20I. New Zealand, meanwhile, is also set to tour Pakistan in October this year for three ODIs and five T20Is, in what will be their first tour to the nation after 18 years. The Kiwis were recently in action against England in a two-Test series that they won 1-0 away, before clinching the World Test Championship final against India.

