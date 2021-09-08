Bangladesh win maiden T20I series against New Zealand

Skipper Mahmudullah helped his side win the fourth T20I against New Zealand to allow Bangladesh’s register their maiden T20I bilateral series win over the Kiwis. Chasing a low total of 94 runs, the home side struggled to reach the target. However, Mahmudullah’s gritty unbeaten 43 off 48 balls along with M Naim’s 29 off 35 helped Bangladesh cross the line despite losing 3 quick wickets.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Tom Latham’s decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired as their entire unit was bundled for just 93 runs. Will Young (46 off 48 balls) turned out to be the top scorer while the entire unit tumbled. Spinner Nasim Ahmed and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman were the picks of bowlers for the home side as both claimed four wickets each. Nasim picked up a career-best 4-10 while Mustafizur finished with 4-12. Bangladesh leads the five-match series 3-1 with a game to spare. The hosts won the first two matches while New Zealand took Sunday’s third game. The fifth and final T20I of the series will be played on Friday, September 10 at the same venue.

