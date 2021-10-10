Bangladesh’s Aminul Islam returns home from T20 World in UAE

Leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob has returned home from Bangladesh’s campaign in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021, the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed on Saturday, October 9. The 21-year-old Islam was two of the travelling reserves for the Tigers for the mega event in the UAE along with veteran fast bowler Rubel Hossain.As per reports, Rubel has been kept keeping in mind slight injury concerns to their fast bowlers. Bangladesh have picked Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Mohammad Saifuddin as their fast-bowling options for the World Cup in the UAE. Rubel will come into the picture only when a speedster gets ruled out of the tournament.

“Biplob (Aminul) is returning. We have kept Rubel as part of precaution as couple of pace bowlers are carrying slight niggle,” national selector Habibul Bashar was quoted as saying to the reporters.”Rubel will be with us for entire event as Reserve Player. In case any player ruled out, Rubel will join as player from the status of Reserve player and the rule is not new as this is in practice from 2017 Champions Trophy,” Rabeed Imam, senior manager media and communications of BCB, told Cricbuzz. Bangladesh head to Abu Dhabi, UAE on Sunday to play two warm-up matches against Sri Lanka and Ireland before returning to Oman on 15 October for Round 1 of the World Cup. Mahmudullah has a sore back, so is unlikely to feature in the first warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka on October 12.

