Barbados to represent West Indies in Commonwealth Games 2022

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Saturday announced that the Barbados Women's team will participate in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, England.

The event will be held from July 28 to August 8 and the women's cricket tournament will be staged for the first time at Edgbaston.

This follows the CWI Board of Directors' decision, taken on July 30 to postpone the 2021 T20 Blaze tournament and the 2021 Women's Super50 Cup until 2022.

The 2021 CWI T20 Blaze competition was to be the West Indies qualifying tournament for the Commonwealth Games.

Following the postponement, the Barbados Women's team will be the representative team from the West Indies as a result of their victory in the 2020 CWI T20 Blaze tournament and in line with Commonwealth Games Association Tournament rules agreed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"We want to congratulate the Barbados Women's team for being named to represent the West Indies in the Commonwealth Games 2022," Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI said in a statement.

"This is an historic occasion as for the first time Women's Twenty20 cricket will feature at this prestigious global sporting event, which is a great fillip for our sport and great exposure and opportunity for the players.

"We wish them all the very best as they compete for the gold medal, and we know they will continue to do West Indies proud," he added.

Further talking about the squad, Grave said," We have identified a core group of players who are the best available in the region for the ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers who will benefit from the additional resources that CWI is committing to preparing the West Indies Women's squad."

( With inputs from ANI )

