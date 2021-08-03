BCB trying to reschedule series against England after T20 WC

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury has said the board is trying to reschedule the series against England after the T20 World Cup. England and Bangladesh were slated to lock horns in October before the T20 World Cup, but as things stand, the series has now been postponed.

"Both the teams [Bangladesh and England] are playing a lot of cricket before the T20 World Cup, so we are discussing with the ECB whether the series can be hosted after the World Cup," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury was quoted as saying by Bangladesh daily Prothom Alo, reported ESPNcricinfo.

"If the series is pushed to after the T20 World Cup, we have to know when it can be hosted. If the two teams don't have a gap in the calendar at the same time, we can hold it on the original dates," he added.

However, as per the report of ESPNcricinfo, both BCB and ECB are in favour of rescheduling the series for late 2022 or early 2023.

The postponement of the series between England and Bangladesh has now paved the way for England cricketers being available for the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumption, beginning September 19.

The ECB is expected to allow their players to take part in the remainder of the tournament, as it will provide ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup, which will be staged in the UAE a few weeks later.

England is also slated to visit Pakistan for two T20Is on October 14 and 15 as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup.

( With inputs from ANI )

