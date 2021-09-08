BCCI announce 15-man squad for ICC for T20 World Cup, MS Dhoni named team mentor

BCCI announced a strong 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in UAE. In a surprise pick, R Ashwin returns to the Indian T20I squad while the wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been left out for the multi-team event.

📢 India have announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s @T20WorldCup 2021!



Full squad 👇 — ICC (@ICC) September 8, 2021

Former India captain MS Dhoni will also be with the Indian team as a mentor for the tournament, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said while announcing the squad on Wednesday (September 8).Shikhar Dhawan, who recently captained the limited-overs side in Sri Lanka, has also been left out. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur will be the reserves for the Indian team. From the all-rounder's list Krunal Pandya has been left out as well. Virat Kohli’s side will open their campaign in a blockbuster Super12 encounter against Pakistan in Dubai on 24 October. Apart from Pakistan, India have been pooled with Afghanistan and New Zealand in Group 2, as well as two sides who progress from Round 1 of the tournament, beginning on 17 October.