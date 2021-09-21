BCCI extends deadline for purchasing bid documents for new IPL teams

New Delhi, Sep 21 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday said that they have decided to extend the date for purchasing the Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the right to own and operate one of two proposed new IPL teams document till October 10 from the initial deadline of October 5.

"The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") document available on payment of the non-refundable tender fees on August 31, 2021. The invitation to purchase the ITT document ("Invitation"), issued on August 31, 2021, is attached as Annexure A," Shah said in a statement.

"Pursuant to request from interested parties, the BCCI has now decided to extend the date for purchasing the ITT document till October 10, 2021," the statement read.

The ITT will be available to interested parties on receipt of payment of the non-refundable tender fee of Rs 10 lakh plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. All other terms contained in the Invitation document shall be applicable.

"Interested parties are requested to email at ittipl2021@bcci.tv to get further details for purchasing the ITT. The email requesting the ITT should have the subject line ITT for the Right to Own and Operate One of Two Proposed New IPL Teams," it added.

