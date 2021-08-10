BCCI invites application for role of NCA cricket head

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited application for the post of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) cricket head. While it could be about following a process as Rahul Dravid was appointed NCA head on July 8, 2019, it could also mean that current NCA head Rahul Dravid may take on a bigger responsibility moving forward.

As per the invitation, the NCA cricket head will report to the BCCI secretary and will get a two-year contract. The person will supervise 25-30 people and 12 will report directly to the head.

"The Head Cricket NCA will be overall responsible for running all Cricket Coaching programs at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore (NCA). He will be responsible for the preparation, development and performance of all cricketers attending training at the Academy. He will be singularly responsible for the development of emerging and youth cricketers within the male and female player development programmes who are sent to the NCA.

"The remit may include, but not limited to India A sides, under 23, Under 19, Under 16 team players, as well as state association players who train at the NCA and upgrade skills at the NCA. Head Cricket NCA will work closely with the National Men's and Women's Head Coaches, & Cricket Coaches for India Developmental teams -- including, India A, Under 19, Under 23, India Women's teams in the identification of key training and development objectives.

"He will also be responsible for monitoring progress against these objectives for the developmental teams and provide necessary inputs on the same to the Senior Men's and Women's Head Coaches. He will assist the National Men's and Women's Selectors- Senior and Junior, as well Coaches and Captains, coaches for India and India Developmental teams - including Under 19, Under 23 teams in spotting talent and developing them," the BCCI invitation said.

On the qualification front, the invitation reads: "Should have represented India in minimum 25 Test matches and an outstanding track record of cricket coaching for a min of 5 years of an International/India A/India U-19/India Women/IPL/team .

"Successful record in running high performance programs, planning and monitoring, as well as designing and implementing player development plans and programmes in elite environments.

"A thorough understanding of the game or playing/coaching experience at the highest level. Must have the experience of leading or coaching a multi-cultural team."

All applications need to be submitted by 11:59 pm on August 15.

( With inputs from ANI )

