BCCI permits bubble to bubble transfer for UAE leg of IPL 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to allow bubble-to-bubble transfer for those involved in the recently-concluded Sri Lanka-India white-ball series for the unfinished leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) According to a Cricbuzz report, "Players and team support staff coming directly from the Bubble created for the England vs. India series, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa series and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) may be permitted to join the franchise squad without serving the mandatory quarantine period, provided they satisfy the below mentioned criteria. Commentators and broadcast crew who are working on the above three series' can also avail Bubble to Bubble transfers provided they satisfy the criteria. "BCCI has also said that those who are not a part of any bubble will have to undergo a six-day quarantine.

"All franchise team members must quarantine in their hotel room for 6 full days before entering the Bubble. Upon arrival and before commencing any group training activities, all team members who will be included in the Bubble will follow the below mentioned COVID-19 RT-PCR testing plan. A nasopharyngeal swab will be taken for testing. Test reports are available within 8-12 hours after sample collection. "A special requirement has been notified for those who are travelling to UAE from the sub-continent. "For passengers arriving from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan, it is mandatory that the COVID-19 PCR report includes a QR code linked to the original report for verification purposes. The QR code must be presented at check-in and to representatives of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) upon arrival in Dubai airports." This is understandably in view of the reports of fake vaccination programmes.4 bubbles will be created, including eight for the franchises, three for the match officials and match management team and three more for the broadcast commentators and crew. Further, the advisory stated, "During the IPL 2021, members within a Bubble must travel only in the dedicated vehicles from a fleet of buses and cars accredited by BCCI, which will be sanitised regularly. The drivers of all such vehicles will also be in the respective Bubbles, tested regularly for COVID-19 and undergo temperature screening. "Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the remainder of the VIVO IPL 2021 which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days. The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the pandemic, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.



