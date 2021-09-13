BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirms England vs India test series is over

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the 5-match Test series between Virat Kohli-led India and Joe Root-led England is now finished. The original 5-match series between England and India was ended only after the completion of 4 matches as the 5th and final Test match between India and England which was scheduled to begin on September 10 at Old Trafford, Manchester was canceled after the Covid-19 fear across the Indian camp. During an interaction with The Telegraph, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was asked about the exact status of the England-India Manchester Test. “The Old Trafford Test has been canceled. They have incurred a lot of losses and it’s not going to be easy on England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).”

Further, the former Indian captain said after things get normal they will figure out when the Test match between England and India takes place.

However, Sourav Ganguly clearly told that whenever the match takes place it will be a one-off encounter as the continuation of the series is not possible. Sourav will travel to the United Kingdom on September 22 to meet with England cricket representatives. Ganguly will meet with ECB representatives and the official broadcasters to try and resolve the situation as both the parties are set to lose a huge amount of money due to the cancellation of the 5th and final Test of the series between England and India. India had to cancel their training session on Thursday after assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for Covid-19. India players then were forced into isolation but all of them returned negative results in the first round of RT-PCR tests for Covid-19.