BCCI unveils, Team India's new jersey for T20 World Cup in UAE

The BCCI, on Wednesday, unveiled the Indian cricket team's new jersey ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The kit has been named ‘Billion Cheers Jersey’. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah could be spotted flaunting the new kit. ’. It replaces the 1992 World Cup pattern-like jersey that the Indian cricket team had started to wear towards the end of last year. MPL Sports are the official kit sponsors for the Indian team's new kit. "Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted as the board shared the picture on social media.

The kit is a ready-to-wear polyester jacquard product that is designed for absolute comfort and has super-fast moisture absorbent and quick-drying qualities. "Become a part of India's 2021 T20 World Cup campaign by donning this Team India official T20 and ODI jersey. Virat Kohli and the boys will be sporting this navy blue jersey in the first Cricket World Cup post-pandemic and in the limited-over cricket matches thereafter," MPL Sports wrote as the pictures of the kit was shared on social media. The kit also features three stars on top of the BCCI logo. The three stars represent the three World Cups that Team India has won. Two of these triumphs came in the ODI format -- in 1983 and 2011 -- while one came in the T20 format (in 2007). Team India will begin its campaign on October 24 against Pakistan.



