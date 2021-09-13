Ben Dwarshuis replaces Woakes at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals announced Ben Dwarshuis as Chris Woakes's replacement for the UAE leg of the IPL 2021.The left-arm pacer, who has bagged 100 wickets in the shortest format, has played for Sydney Sixers, New South Wales and Worcestershire. He was also bought by Punjab Kings in the 2018 IPL Auction. Dwarshuis was also picked in Australia's T20I squad for the Trans-Tasman tri-series in 2017-18.

He made his T20 debut versus Melbourne Renegades in December 2014 and recorded his best figures of 4 for 13 during the 2020-21 BBL season. DC will start their UAE leg of the IPL campaign with a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22. According to Delhi Capitals, Woakes, who picked up five wickets in three matches in the first half of the IPL 2021, has opted out of the tournament due to "personal reasons". Dwarshuis will be joining the Delhi team bio-bubble in the UAE soon.Delhi Capitals are currently leading the standings with 12 points from eight games.