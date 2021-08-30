Bengal pacer Akash Deep replaces injured Washington Sundar for IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore have named Akash Deep, the Bengal medium pacer, as Washington Sundar's replacement for the UAE leg of IPL 2021."Royal Challengers Bangalore's all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 due to a finger injury. Akash Deep, a state cricketer from Bengal and net bowler with the franchise has been named as replacement," RCB said in a release.



Great singing for @RCBTweets . Akash deep is a gun bowler who can clock 140+ consistently. He’s fit and strong . Have been amazing for Bengal recently . So happy for him ! Amazing guy too . Hope he gets a few game to show his class . pic.twitter.com/cyWe47djWJ — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) August 30, 2021

Washington suffered an injury on his finger on the right hand when he was hit by a sharp lifter from Mohammed Siraj in the practice game between County Select XI and the Indians. Akash Deep made his T20 debut in March 2019 and has bagged 21 scalps at 16.35 in the shortest format of the game. His best haul of 4 for 35 came against Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy this year. Shreevats Goswami is excited about the fact that the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side has signed Akash Deep. Stating that Akash Deep is a gun bowler who can clock speeds in excess of 140 kmph, Goswami added that Akash Deep is fit and strong. Goswami concluded by stating that he hopes that the right arm pacer gets a chance to showcase his worth.“Great signing for RCB. Akash deep is a gun bowler who can clock 140+ consistently. He’s fit and strong. Have been amazing for Bengal recently. So happy for him! Amazing guy too. Hope he gets a few games to show his class,” tweeted Goswami.

