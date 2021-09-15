Big blow for CSK, Sam Curran to miss Mumbai Indians clash

Sam Curran won't be available for the franchise's first fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI). As per the protocols, those coming from the UK have to stay in isolation for 6 days and Curran will be in hard quarantine now. He will undergo COVID-19 tests during this period and will be allowed to come out of his room once he is done with all the protocols.

Meanwhile, Faf Du Plessis, has picked up a groin injury a few days back while playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).Du Plessis and Curran are the highest run-scorer and wicket-taker for CSK so far this season.MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will resume their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign with match against great rivals and defending champions Mumbai Indians. The two sides will face-off in Dubai when IPL 2021 resumes on Sunday (September 19),