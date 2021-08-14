Brathwaite smashes 97 as West Indies take 1st innings lead vs Pakistan

Kingston (Jamaica), Aug 14 West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite played a brilliant knock of 97 in a 96-run partnership with Jason Holder which helped guide the hosts to a first-innings lead over Pakistan on Day 2 of the first Test at Sabina Park on Saturday (IST).

In reply to Pakistan's first-innings total of 217 all out, the hosts were 251/8 in 87 overs and having a lead of 34 runs.

Brathwaite defied the Pakistan bowlers for just over six hours as he faced 221 balls and hit 12 fours before he was run out attempting a second run.

Holder was out earlier for 58. He reached his half century from 95 balls with nine fours and was looking solid when he reached forward to a full ball from Faheem Ashraf which nipped away late, took a faint edge and carried to Mohammad Rizwan.

Brathwaite put on 50 with overnight partner Roston Chase (21) for the third wicket, followed immediately by a stand of 49 with Jermaine Blackwood, who made 22 with four boundaries. However Blackwood's dismissal to Shaheen Afridi was followed next ball by the dismissal of Kyle Mayers, tilting the balance of the contest Pakistan's way. Holder then joined the captain and the two rescued the innings.

"I would have loved to have been there at the end and to get three figures, but it was my error and I have to take responsibility for that," Brathwaite said.

"I would like us to show the same fight we did today and when we start bowling again, we need to be disciplined and that should be the key. The key was to be tight. They were really testing our patience and while we committed to putting away the bad balls, it was about letting them come to us."

The West Indies began the day at 2/2. Joshua Da Silva will resume on Saturday on 20 not out. He has so far spent close to 90 minutes at the crease and faced 62 balls, striking two fours.

Brief scores: Pakistan 1st innings 217 in 70.3 overs vs West Indies 1st innings 251/8 in 87 overs (K Brathwaite 97, J Holder 58; M Abbas 3/42, S Afridi 2/59).

