Bravo, Hazelwood combo restricts Hyderabad to a average score after 20 overs

A disciplined bowling effort by Chennai saw Hyderabad struggle in their alloted 20 overs after sent into bat first. It started with Roy just not finding his timing at the top. The only bright spot for Hyderabad was the Abhishek-Samad stand, where it did look like they'd lift this innings, but Bravo and Hazlewood ensured CSK face no hiccups. CSK should fancy this, perhaps quickly as well if there's dew as 134 is no steep target.

Josh Hazlewood picked three wickets. Batting first, SRH got off to a bad start as the side lost opening batsman Jason Roy in the fourth over with 23 runs on board. Wriddhiman Saha meanwhile counter-attacked and took SRH's score to 41 at the end of the powerplay. Dwayne Bravo removed skipper Kane Williamson in the seventh over to put SRH again on backfoot. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals as SRH lost Priyam Garg and Saha within the span of 10 balls. Saha played a good hand with 44 as SRH were reduced to 74/4.

