Bumrah, Boult restrict Bangalore batsman to a below par total

Once more RCB do not get the finish they were hoping for. Last two overs only 9 runs and they end up with a below par total. The wickets of Maxwell and de Villiers, as well as a well executed final over from Trent Boult managed to limit Royal Challengers Bangalore to a score of 165. After losing Devdutt Padikkal early, Virat Kohli and Srikar Bharat added 68 runs for the second wicket for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli, helped Royal Challengers Bangalore cross 100 in the 13th over.

However, the 2016 finalists failed to get the final push. oroever, skipper Virat Kohli became the first Indian to cross 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Overall, he's the fifth batter. Earlier, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field. For Mumbai, Hardik Pandey returns in the playing XI. Jamieson, Christian and Shahbaz in, with Saini, David and Hasaranga out for Royal Challengers. Both RCB and MI have spluttered and stuttered since the tournament's resumption so both teams will be desperate to get that winning feeling back. For RCB, they're still in third place, but the pack behind them is hunting them. As for MI, they need a win to try and get out of the middle bunch as they sit in sixth place.