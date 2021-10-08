Businessman offers PCB blank cheque if Pakistan can beat India at T20 World Cup

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has informed that he was approached by an investor who has promised him a blank cheque if Pakistan can register their first win over India at the upcoming T20 World Cup tie.According to a report filed by Cricket Pakistan, Raja revealed that one of the 'strong investors' have informed him that a blank cheque is ready for the Pakistani cricket board as a reward for defeating India in the World Cup. “PCB runs 50 per cent on the funding of ICC. 90 per cent of funding to ICC comes from India. I’m afraid that if India stopped funding ICC, then PCB might collapse because PCB gives zero per cent funding to ICC. I’m determined to make Pakistan cricket strong," Raja said.

"One strong investor told me that a blank cheque is ready for the PCB if Pakistan beats India in the upcoming T20 World Cup,” the former Pakistan captain added. Kohli-led Team India will kickstart their World Cup campaign against 2009 champions Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. The 2007 champions have an impressive 5-0 lead over arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup editions. Raja opined that international teams will not pull out from the bilateral series if Pakistan become one of the best cricket economies in the coming years. Raja believes that making Babar & Co. a world-class team and improving Pakistan's cricket economy are two big challenges for him in his ongoing stint as the PCB chairperson. “We have increased salaries of domestic cricketers by a hundred thousand rupees as we want to ensure that they earn at least four million rupees every year. PCB is also looking for sponsors in this regard,” he added. Kohli-led Team India is set to reignite their epic rivalry with bitter-rivals Pakistan in the 2021 edition of the ICC World T20 on October 24.