Buttler, Leach recalled to England squad for fifth Test

London, Sep 7 Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and left-arm spinner Jack Leach have returned to England squad for the fifth and final Test against India to begin at Old Trafford in Manchester from September 10.

Batsman Sam Billings, who was included in the fourth Test squad, has returned to play county cricket for Kent.

Buttler, who represents Lancashire and will be playing the fifth Test at his home ground at Old Trafford, had missed the fourth Test due to the birth of his second child.

England lost the fourth Test by 157 runs as India took a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series. England need to win the final Test to level the series now.

Squad for fourth Test:

Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

