CAB to work out major infrastructure upliftment drive to give facelift to Eden Gardens

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Apex Council on Thursday passed the following resolutions unanimously.

CAB has registered an excess of income over expenditure to the tune of Rs 53.09 crores

It was decided that the 29th AGM of the association would be held at ITC Royal Bengal subject to availing of all necessary permissions.

The Council further empowered the office bearers to book an auditorium for the purpose as a backup.

CAB will appoint a CEO, a Civil Engineer and an Electrical Engineer to professionalise the organisational structure.

CAB will also work out major infrastructure upliftment drive to give a complete facelift to Eden Gardens as well as other grounds and facilities.

The proposed museum will be called Eternal Eden.

( With inputs from ANI )

