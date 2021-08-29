Chameera, Hasaranga receive NOC from SLC for IPL 2021 in UAE

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday granted permission to pacer Dushmantha Chameera and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga to participate in the remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates. The 'No Objection Certificate' for the duo was granted by the Board after consultation with its Technical Advisory Committee. "The permission for the players was granted by the SLC in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee. The 'No Objection Certificate' to the duo was issued for them to join the IPL teams starting from 15th September (following the completion of the South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka).

The two players will join the Sri Lanka squad on 10th October 2021 to play in the two warm-up games prior to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers," an official SLC statement said. Earlier, SLC secretary, Mohan de Silva, noted that the pair had neither taken permission from the board nor were they aware of their signings. Hasaranga, the leg-spinning-all-rounder, has been in fine form, recently bagging the Player of the Series in the T20I series against India. Chameera, the tall fast bowler, who has overcome back and ankle injuries, bowled with a good burst of pace and took four wickets in the same series. RCB will kickstart their second leg of the IPL campaign with a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 in Abu Dhabi.

